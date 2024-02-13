Lakers News

Lakers offer injury updates on Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Max Christie

The Los Angeles Lakers announced the Max Christie, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent will all be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

Christie, who injured his ankle, was injured the most recently of the three players. All three players will miss the team’s games against the Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz this week.

The Lakers are certainly hoping for some good news with the three injured players following the break, but the team did help improve its guard rotation by adding Spencer Dinwiddie on the buyout market.

Dinwiddie was traded to the Toronto Raptors by the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline before he was bought out and became a free agent.

Since Vincent has appeared in just five games this season due to a knee injury, Dinwiddie gives the Lakers some much-needed insurance at the guard spot. The veteran guard gives the team some more ball-handling options down the stretch of the 2023-24 season.

Vincent underwent surgery on his knee this season, but the team appears to have some hope that he can return to the lineup. If Vincent does come back, the Lakers would have some serious depth in their backcourt.

Christie has been a big beneficiary of the recent injuries, as he’s found himself in head coach Darvin Ham’s rotation for a good chunk of the 2023-24 season.

The former second-round pick is averaging 5.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 35.6 percent from beyond the arc this season. Christie has appeared in 43 games for the Lakers, although he did miss the team’s recent win over the New Orleans Pelicans because of his ailing ankle.

Vanderbilt, who started the season on the shelf with a heel injury, was injured in the team’s win over the Boston Celtics back on Feb. 1. He has not played in a game since.

One of the best defenders on the Los Angeles roster, Vanderbilt being able to return at some point this season would be a huge lift, especially if the team makes the playoffs.

Vanderbilt has drawn some key defensive assignments for Los Angeles since joining the team at last season’s trade deadline.

The Lakers currently hold the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, but the team’s ceiling this season would undoubtedly be higher if it can get fully healthy.

For now, Lakers fans will have to wait and hope for positive updates on all three players once the All-Star break concludes.

