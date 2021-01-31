- Joel Embiid takes brutal shot at Anthony Davis, says playing FIFA is harder than guarding him
Joel Embiid takes brutal shot at Anthony Davis, says playing FIFA is harder than guarding him
- Updated: January 31, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid aimed a brutal verbal shot at Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis by saying in an interview that playing the soccer video game FIFA is tougher than guarding Davis.
JOEL EMBIID SAID PLAYING FIFA IS HARDER THAN GUARDING AD LMFAOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/BVuZZeKG8y
— 𝕄𝕦𝕟𝕔𝕙🧤 (@MunchTVx) January 30, 2021
Embiid and Davis met this past Wednesday in Philadelphia, with Davis acquitting himself well on the court with 23 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.
It’s likely that Embiid was responding to the postgame comments of Davis after that contest, with Davis indicating that the Lakers could defeat the Sixers in a potential finals matchup.
Unlike Embiid, Davis already has a championship ring after playing a key role in last season’s title run for the Lakers. In contrast, the combination of Embiid and Ben Simmons has thus far come up short to the expectations of even reaching the NBA Finals.
Should the Lakers and 76ers end up facing each other in the finals, Davis will most likely be motivated to prove Embiid wrong.