On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers dropped their first road game of the season to the Philadelphia 76ers in what could be a preview of the NBA Finals.

Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is unfazed, however, as he still feels his team is eminently capable of beating the Sixers for the NBA championship.

Anthony Davis thinks the Lakers are "very capable" of beating the 76ers in a seven-game series if they meet them in the NBA Finals. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 28, 2021

Although Davis had a solid game Wednesday, he struggled from the free-throw line and from downtown. His 23 points were passable, but not enough, as L.A. lost by one point on a Tobias Harris shot with just a few seconds to go.

A Lakers-Sixers championship matchup would certainly be an intriguing battle. For one, it would feature a battle of arguably the NBA’s two best big men: Davis and Sixers center Joel Embiid.

It would also pit LeBron James against Ben Simmons, a player who, to a certain extent, has some of James’ same abilities in the open court and as a passer.

The Lakers and Sixers also have something of a historic rivalry, as the two teams met in the championship series three times in the early 1980s and once in 2001.

Philly currently has the best record in the Eastern Conference, and like the Lakers, it wins with defense.