Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso doesn’t get star treatment or big dollars for his huge impact on the game.

However, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis recently explained how important it is for the Lakers to have Caruso on the floor for his winning ways.

“He’s a smart player,” Davis said of Caruso. “Like you said, not the highest paid, doesn’t have all the accolades and credentials, and a lot of people don’t notice him, but he plays the right way. He locks up defensively, makes tough shots, scrappy. I saw a stat, Dudz (Jared Dudley) told me after the Detroit game that in our losses he’s a plus-46 in plus-minus or something like that, which just shows that anytime you throw him on the floor he’s always in the plus column in plus-minus. “He’s playing the right way, he’s affecting the game in a positive way. So for him to be out there in the closing lineup, we fully trust him, and he always comes up and makes big plays just like what you saw tonight at the end of the game.”

Caruso, 26, doesn’t command much attention on the offensive side of the floor. The guard is known for his high motor, intensity on defense and hustle in crunch time.

As a matter of fact, Caruso helped the Lakers seal a win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday by using his speedy hands to cut off a pass to Jaylen Brown that likely would have led to an open layup at the end of the game.

On the season, Caruso is putting up 5.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.

The Lakers hold a 15-6 record this season. They are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference behind the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers take on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday evening.