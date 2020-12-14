Although the Los Angeles Lakers will again be without LeBron James and Anthony Davis tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers, they won’t be as shorthanded as they were on Friday.

The Purple and Gold’s starters for tonight’s contest have been announced, and it will include three key members from last season’s squad, as well as a fresh face.

We’ll get our first look at Marc Gasol in Purple and Gold tonight. He’ll get the start along with Kyle Kuzma, THT, KCP and Markieff Morris. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 14, 2020

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Markieff Morris missed Friday’s game against the Clippers. Both were important contributors in the Lakers’ NBA championship run a few months ago.

In addition, Marc Gasol will suit up for the first time this preseason. His interior defense, passing and 3-point shooting should help the Lakers’ bid for back-to-back titles.

Once again, second-year man Talen Horton-Tucker will start. He had 19 points and nine rebounds on Friday as he continually got into the paint against the Clippers.