Draymond Green Bestows Ultimate Praise Upon LeBron James, Calls Him ‘Arguably Greatest Player of All Time’

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green offered what might be seen as a surprising endorsement when he hailed Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James as potentially the greatest basketball player ever.

Green appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” morning program and was asked about the influence of James in moving ahead with the resumption of the 2019-20 season.

Draymond really just say LeBron was the 🐐 live on First Take with his Klutch top on? #stephbetter fanbase about to bust😂 pic.twitter.com/DozrvG8rlL — Maria (@TheMariaShow_) June 23, 2020

“I think LeBron wields a lot of power, as he should,” Green said. “I think arguably the greatest player of all time, you look at his resume, it’s flawless.”

While James and Michael Jordan have been mentioned in discussions about who greatest player ever is, it’s possible that Green’s comments might cause some debate within his own locker room.

That’s because one of Green’s teammates is point guard Stephen Curry, who has won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award twice and led the league in 3-pointers for five consecutive years.

In addition, Green and James have had some heated battles over the years, most notably during the 2016 NBA Finals. In that instance, some conflict between the two players led to a one-game suspension for Green and sparked James’ Cleveland Cavaliers to a history-making comeback to win the series.

However, the fact that Green is wearing a Klutch Sports Group shirt likely serves as a key reason for Green’s opinion, since both James and Green are represented by the agency.

Green’s Warriors will not be playing when play is expected to resume, but it remains to be seen if his support of James extends to rooting for the Lakers to win the NBA title.