Austin Reaves names LeBron James as greatest NBA player of all time

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves recently told Sirius XM NBA Radio that he believes his current teammate LeBron James is the greatest player to ever play in the NBA.

“In my personal opinion, even being a Kobe Bryant guy, I think he (James) is the greatest player to ever play,” Reaves told SiriusXM NBA Radio. “You could make an argument, but I think how good he is at all facets of the game. I don’t think anybody’s ever been that good at everything. So I think he’s the greatest player ever.”

James, 38, has played for three NBA teams — the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers — across his 20 seasons in the pros. He averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game across 55 appearances with the Lakers during the 2022-23 regular season (54 starts).

The 6-foot-9 forward has accomplished a whole lot during his time in the NBA, both from an individual and collective standpoint. James has been named to the All-Star team 19 times, earned six All-Defensive team selections and won the league MVP award four times.

But, most importantly, James has won four titles in his NBA career — in 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2020 — and was an instrumental part of all those title teams.

James’ first two titles, in 2012 and 2013, came during his time as a member of the Heat when he was teammates with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. James and the Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2012 NBA Finals and the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals.

Arguably James’ most impressive title was in 2016. He and the Cavaliers rallied back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals against the 73-win Golden State Warriors to win the championship series in seven games.

And James’ most recent title came earlier this decade. James and Anthony Davis led the Lakers to the 2020 NBA title in the bubble in Orlando, Fla. A 35-year-old James averaged 29.8 points per game against Jimmy Butler and the Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Considering James’ longevity, championships won and individual numbers, he has a great argument for being the best player to ever wear an NBA jersey and winning another title in 2024 would only strengthen his case.