NBA GMs dismiss LeBron James as they vote on current player who’d make best head coach in future

3 Min Read
LeBron James

When LeBron James retires from the NBA as a player, he may remain a prominent figure around the league in other ways, with ownership being one avenue that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has repeatedly mentioned.

But if he wants to become a head coach, he may have some convincing to do.

In a poll of NBA general managers (conducted by NBA.com), James didn’t receive any love when respondents were asked to pick which active player would eventually make the best head coach.

Golden State Warriors veteran Chris Paul led the way in the poll by receiving 20 percent of the vote.

Which active player will make the best head coach someday?

1. Chris Paul, Golden State – 20%
T-2. Mike Conley, Minnesota – 13%
T-2. Garrett Temple, Toronto – 13%
4. T.J. McConnell, Indiana – 10%
T-5. Jrue Holiday, Boston – 7%
T-5. Fred VanVleet, Houston – 7%
» Also receiving votes: Jose Alvarado, New Orleans; Desmond Bane, Memphis; Jalen Brunson, New York; Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana; Nikola Jokic, Denver; Tyus Jones, Washington; Patty Mills, Atlanta; Monte Morris, Detroit; Grant Williams, Dallas
» Last year: Chris Paul – 32%

Despite the results of the poll, James would probably have a real shot at becoming a head coach in the NBA if he ever wanted to pursue that path. His resume, reputation and basketball IQ are just a few reasons why.

One also has to imagine that a team would jump at the chance to add one of the greatest players of all time to its organization given the positive buzz the move would bring.

James’ focus seems to be on ownership, however, with the future Hall of Famer seemingly eyeing the idea of getting his hands on a Las Vegas expansion team in the future.

For now, he’ll remain focused on his playing career. His Lakers are expected by many to make some noise in the Western Conference again this season after the squad made a deep playoff run in the 2022-23 campaign.

The 19-time All-Star is still one of the league’s top players. Last season, he averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Although availability issues have started to become a more common concern for James in recent years, the veteran still has more to offer, and the Lakers have a plan in place in hopes of keeping him fresh this season.

Los Angeles will start its 2023-24 campaign later this month against the Denver Nuggets, who eliminated them from the playoffs in the Western Conference Finals last season.

