Los Angeles Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell has been the subject of some trade talks in recent weeks and decided to offer a cryptic comment on social media.

Harrell is in his sixth NBA season but in his first with the Lakers after three years with the Los Angeles Clippers. Coming off the bench in all but one of his 43 appearances this season, Harrell has been productive by averaging 14.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

What the tweet is referencing is something that may only be known to Harrell, but his potentially shaky status with the team comes at a time when the Lakers are shorthanded in the paint.

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis aren’t likely to return to the court in the immediate future, which means that any asset the Lakers might end up obtaining for Harrell needs to be able to fill that hole.

One thing that’s certain is that any deal that would involve Harrell or any other Lakers player needs to be completed by Thursday afternoon.