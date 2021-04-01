Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris had an optimistic outlook on things after Andre Drummond suffered a toe injury in his team debut.

Morris took the injuries as a way for the Lakers to battle through adversity and hopefully make up for lost time this postseason.

“It just makes for a better ending,” he said. “That’s how we look at it. Everybody’ll be back out there. We’re not worried about the big toe. It just lines up for a great ending. A great ride off into the sunset, championship win again.”

The Lakers are also without superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis due to injury, but both players are expected to play again this season.

Morris noted that the Lakers view it as a positive that they haven’t lost anyone for the year.

“Well, we have no season-ending injuries and we know we’re capable of winning games,” he said. “You’ve got to stay positive. We know what we’re capable of, we know this was a quick turnaround from winning the championship last year … and we know our two big guys our two top guys are down right now, but we know they’re coming back well-rested. That’s going to be real big for us. I hope everybody else know that.”

With the Lakers’ top guys out, Morris is likely to take on a bigger role down the stretch of the 2020-21 regular season.

This season, Morris is averaging 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game.

The Lakers are currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with a 30-18 record.