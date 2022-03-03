Russell Westbrook has had an incredibly difficult season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it looks like his time with the team could come to an end as early as this offseason.

Lakers legend James Worthy recently took some time to give some tough advice to the former MVP.

.@JamesWorthy42 & @RealAClifton discuss their takeaways from the #Lakers loss to Dallas and look ahead at the upcoming schedule. pic.twitter.com/YquExxOwtp — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 3, 2022

“He’s got to stop feeling sorry for himself and just go out and get rebounds, play defense, and I think Russ can get back to being the productive player that we need,” Worthy said.

Statistically, Westbrook’s campaign looks fairly solid at first glance. He’s averaging 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game this season. However, a closer look reveals a horrendous 28.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc as well as 4.0 turnovers per game.

Most fans feel that he is not contributing to winning in the way that he needs to. That has been evident throughout the season, and it’s a big reason why the Lakers currently sit in the No. 9 spot in the West with a record of 27-34.

Without a doubt, the Lakers are at risk of falling out of playoff contention entirely. If they were to miss the playoffs, this season would likely go down as one of the most disappointing campaigns in team history.

It is unfair to put all of the blame on Westbrook’s shoulders. The Lakers have dealt with injuries to key players this season, and the team’s defense has been a massive issue as well. Still, there’s no question that fans and experts alike expected more when the Lakers acquired Westbrook over the offseason in a blockbuster trade.

In past seasons, Westbrook has managed to turn things around down the stretch. L.A. could certainly use a similar development this year.

Westbrook’s next opportunity to turn things around will come on Thursday evening, as the Lakers will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers.