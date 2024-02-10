Lakers News

Lakers legend compares D’Angelo Russell ‘when he’s hot’ to Stephen Curry: ‘He is the key’

Zach Stevens
Zach Stevens
3 Min Read
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Lately, Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell has been on a heater, and it was evident when he scored 30 points on some hot shooting as the team burned the New Orleans Pelicans 139-122 on Friday.

After Friday’s game, Lakers great James Worthy made some fascinating comments on Russell and brought up Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry in the process.

Russell isn’t quite Curry, who most consider to be the greatest outside shooter in basketball history. But on occasion, Russell will go on Curry-like hot streaks, and when he does, it raises the ceiling of this Lakers team.

He went on such a streak on Friday, which allowed him to go 6-of-13 from behind the 3-point line. Thanks in part to him, L.A. turned a competitive game into one in which they had a 13-point lead at halftime.

The former No. 2 overall pick went through a miserable slump in December, and it was so bad that head coach Darvin Ham, with some input from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, benched him. But Russell returned to the starting lineup in January, and since then, his game has seen a revival.

He has had a number of big scoring games since then, including a 39-point outing in his return to the starting five against the Utah Jazz and a showing against the Chicago Bulls in which he knocked down eight triples.

Russell has done all this despite the fact that he was the subject of many trade rumors in January and early February. The trade deadline passed on Thursday with the Lakers doing nothing, which means Russell will remain with them for at least the rest of this season.

He does have a player option for next season, which he could turn down in order to become a free agent or exercise in order to stay. He could once again come up in trade speculation heading into the summer, as the team is reportedly planning on going after a third star such as Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving or Trae Young during the offseason.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Zach Stevens
Zach has always had a profound love and respect for the Lakers that has inspired him to write about the franchise. He has a great deal of admiration for LeBron James, and his overall knowledge about the NBA has made him a solid addition to the Lakers Daily staff.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Kobe Bryant Lakers
Looking back: 5 lessons Kobe Bryant taught us about life and basketball
Editorials
Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials

Lakers News

Spencer Dinwiddie
Lakers veterans all but confirm where Spencer Dinwiddie will land: ‘Y’all will get to know him soon’
Lakers News
Darvin Ham Lakers
Darvin Ham gives Lakers ‘A+’ for competitiveness and way they played vs. Nuggets
Lakers News
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
D’Angelo Russell chimes in on trade between Eastern Conference contenders
Lakers News
Kobe Bryant and Gary Vitti
Kobe Bryant once tried to roll his Achilles back in place and asked if he could tape it to continue playing
Lakers News
Lost your password?