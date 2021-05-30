- Video: LeBron James says he’d rather retire than play for Orlando Magic
Video: LeBron James says he’d rather retire than play for Orlando Magic
- Updated: May 30, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers may have won the title last season in the Orlando, Fla. bubble, but superstar LeBron James does not seem too keen on hearing about the city.
James was one of those who openly complained about resuming the 2019-20 NBA season in the bubble. He even likened it to going to prison.
Appearing on a recent episode of HBO’s “The Shop,” the Lakers forward made his feelings clear that there is “no chance” that he would ever play for the Orlando Magic.
Sorry, Orlando… it’s nothing personal 👑🤣 #TheShopHBO pic.twitter.com/b2FYpI12kP
— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) May 29, 2021
Playing in the bubble last year proved to be difficult for many players as they had to be separated from their loved ones for months. It was only during the second round of the postseason when family members were allowed to watch the games.
The Lakers, along with the Miami Heat, stayed at the Walt Disney World Resort the longest after both teams reached the NBA Finals.
Los Angeles is raring to get back to the Finals in this year’s playoffs and defend their championship. This time, the team would get to play in front of fans.