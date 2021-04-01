About a week and a half ago, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James suffered a severe high ankle sprain and has been out since.

The big question has been when he’ll be able to return to the court, and his mother Gloria gave an answer to that question.

LeBron should be returning in 3-4 weeks, says Gloria James via Clubhouse: “He should be back in 3 to 4 weeks. Four weeks on the safer side,” says James.#LakeShow #NBA pic.twitter.com/VsTHGSywuN — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) March 28, 2021

The younger James had been having a banner campaign yet again for the Purple and Gold. So far this season he is averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game and has been one of the leading contenders for the MVP award.

Not surprisingly, the Lakers have struggled in his absence. They are also without fellow superstar Anthony Davis, who has a strained calf and Achilles tendonosis.

The elder James’ timetable for her son’s return may not end up being an exact one, but it still seems to be an indication of how severe his injury is.

With the signing of Andre Drummond, the Lakers just might win enough games to hold onto a favorable seed in the Western Conference until they return to full strength.