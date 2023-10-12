LeBron James gets crucified on social media after publicly expressing thoughts on Israel-Hamas war

LeBron James is receiving some harsh backlash and criticism on social media after the Los Angeles Lakers superstar posted his thoughts on the violence occurring between Israel and Hamas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

James on Wednesday took to social media to denounce the violence perpetrated by Hamas, making it clear that it is terrorism while pledging his support for Israel and the Jewish community.

Those thoughts drew reaction from writer and activist Shaun King and international player Ali Haidar, among others, on Instagram.

Haidar plays for the Beirut Club of the Lebanese Basketball League and played collegiately in the United States at Michigan Technological University.

The NBA and NBAPA on Sunday released a joint statement also condemning the acts of terrorism.

The Brooklyn Nets are scheduled to play Israeli professional team Maccabi Ra’anana in a preseason exhibition on Thursday. Nets forward Nic Claxton has said he felt the game should not be played, but the Israeli team reportedly wants to go forward with it.

The initial assault by Hamas on Saturday reportedly killed more than 1,300 people in Israel. As of Thursday afternoon, Israel has continued a series of air strikes and prepared for a possible ground invasion.

James in the past has used social media to make his thoughts known on many topics, including the Black Lives Matter movement. He has a long history of off-the-court work aimed to help underprivileged groups, aiding individuals and families in his native Akron, Ohio, through his I Promise School and business ventures. He also launched the More Than a Vote initiative prior to the 2020 presidential election in an attempt to combat voter suppression.

The 38-year-old also has drawn criticism in the past for some of his public stances.

The latest backlash comes with the icon heading toward his 21st NBA season. He reportedly has been “extra engaged,” especially as a leader, at Lakers training camp.

They complete the preseason with three more home games, including Friday against the Golden State Warriors, and open the NBA regular season on Oct. 24 at the defending champion Denver Nuggets.