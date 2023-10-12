Lakers News

LeBron James gets crucified on social media after publicly expressing thoughts on Israel-Hamas war

Mike Battaglino
Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
LeBron James on Israel-Hamas
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is receiving some harsh backlash and criticism on social media after the Los Angeles Lakers superstar posted his thoughts on the violence occurring between Israel and Hamas.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

LeBron James Israel-Hamas LeBron James Israel-Hamas LeBron James Israel-Hamas LeBron James Israel-Hamas LeBron James Israel-Hamas

James on Wednesday took to social media to denounce the violence perpetrated by Hamas, making it clear that it is terrorism while pledging his support for Israel and the Jewish community.

Those thoughts drew reaction from writer and activist Shaun King and international player Ali Haidar, among others, on Instagram.

Haidar plays for the Beirut Club of the Lebanese Basketball League and played collegiately in the United States at Michigan Technological University.

The NBA and NBAPA on Sunday released a joint statement also condemning the acts of terrorism.

The Brooklyn Nets are scheduled to play Israeli professional team Maccabi Ra’anana in a preseason exhibition on Thursday. Nets forward Nic Claxton has said he felt the game should not be played, but the Israeli team reportedly wants to go forward with it.

The initial assault by Hamas on Saturday reportedly killed more than 1,300 people in Israel. As of Thursday afternoon, Israel has continued a series of air strikes and prepared for a possible ground invasion.

James in the past has used social media to make his thoughts known on many topics, including the Black Lives Matter movement. He has a long history of off-the-court work aimed to help underprivileged groups, aiding individuals and families in his native Akron, Ohio, through his I Promise School and business ventures. He also launched the More Than a Vote initiative prior to the 2020 presidential election in an attempt to combat voter suppression.

The 38-year-old also has drawn criticism in the past for some of his public stances.

The latest backlash comes with the icon heading toward his 21st NBA season. He reportedly has been “extra engaged,” especially as a leader, at Lakers training camp.

They complete the preseason with three more home games, including Friday against the Golden State Warriors, and open the NBA regular season on Oct. 24 at the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. He remembers the birth of "Showtime" and has always admired the star power the Lakers have brought to the game.

Lakers Daily Buzz

LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
How the Lakers could realistically complete a sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic
5 keys for the Lakers to beat the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals
Editorials

Lakers News

Israel
LeBron James breaks his silence on ongoing Israel-Hamas war
Lakers News
Austin Reaves Lakers
NBA executive pegs Austin Reaves as ‘top breakout candidate’ for this season
Lakers News
LeBron James and Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson holds nothing back in reflection of Warriors playoff loss to LeBron James and Lakers
Lakers News
Bronny James and LeBron James
LeBron James claps back at ‘casuals’ who think Bronny isn’t as athletic as Lakers star was at same age
Lakers News
Lost your password?