LeBron James breaks his silence on ongoing Israel-Hamas war

Over the last few days, there has been untold bloodshed in Israel as the nation has been hit hard by multiple attacks from the terrorist organization Hamas.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to denounce the violence perpetrated by Hamas, making it clear that it is terrorism while pledging his support for Israel and the Jewish community.

There has been a spike in antisemitism in recent years and acts of violence against Jews. The spread and promotion of antisemitic conspiracy theories have been a growing concern both at home and abroad.

James has a sterling history of off-the-court work that has aimed to help underprivileged groups. He has aided low-income individuals and families in his native Akron, Ohio, both through his I Promise school and some of his business ventures. He also launched the More Than a Vote initiative prior to the 2020 presidential election in an attempt to combat voter suppression, something that has disproportionally affected the African-American community.

On the court, things are looking pretty rosy for the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, as his Lakers appear to be on track to, at the very least, make another deep run in the playoffs.

After a couple of trades drastically changed the complexion of their roster last, they reached the Western Conference Finals where they were swept by the eventual world champion Denver Nuggets. That run, as well as the team’s successful retention of the core that was responsible for that run, has led to lots of optimism and excitement for this season.

Last season, James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists a game. He is entering his 21st pro season, and he seems set to have yet another brilliant year, especially given the fact that he has made a full recovery from the right foot injury that limited him late last season.