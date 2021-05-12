- Kyle Kuzma on THT’s game-winner vs. Knicks: ‘He’s got some big balls for that one’
- Updated: May 11, 2021
In the Los Angeles Lakers’ gutsy win over the red-hot New York Knicks on Tuesday, second-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker made the game-winning 3-pointer late in overtime.
Afterward, teammate Kyle Kuzma remarked on how brave Horton-Tucker was to take, let alone make the shot.
Kyle Kuzma on THT's game-winning shot: 'He's got some big balls for that one'
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) May 12, 2021
With LeBron James and Dennis Schroder sidelined, Horton-Tucker has had to take on more responsibilities as far as ball-handling and scoring.
His play has been up and down this season, but he has shown strides since the beginning of the campaign in more than one facet of the game.
Against New York, he came up big with 13 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals. Kuzma pulled lots of weight himself with an efficient 23 points.
With the win over New York, the Lakers’ hopes of finishing sixth in the Western Conference and avoiding the play-in tournament are still alive.
They will take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, and James is expected back for that contest.