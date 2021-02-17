The Los Angeles Lakers were dealt a major blow on Sunday when superstar forward Anthony Davis went down with an injury that’ll keep him out multiple weeks, if not longer. He’s not expected to return to the floor until after the NBA All-Star break.

With Davis on the mend and many questions about rim protection this season, the Lakers appear to be looking for help in the frontcourt. One option the defending NBA champions might explore is bringing in Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic.

“Bamba is in and out of the rotation, playing in just 12 games this season,” wrote Marc Berman of the New York Post. “Bamba is 22 and the Knicks looked to trade up in that draft to get the former Texas Longhorns star. The Lakers also reportedly have interest.”

Every year, the Lakers are mentioned in trade rumors and linked to big name players that might hit the buyout market. This tends to happen regardless of the team’s record or chances to win the title.

This season appears to be no different as Rob Pelinka and company could be active ahead of the NBA trade deadline on March 25. Other notable names the Lakers could be linked to in the coming weeks include Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond if they hit the buyout market.

Although the rumors about potential moves the Lakers might make will almost certainly heat up in the weeks to come, there’s no guarantee the team will do anything. The Lakers have one of the deepest teams in the league and may not want to bring in another player that might demand minutes.