After the Los Angeles Lakers advanced to the Western Conference finals on Saturday night, Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo paid tribute to his brother William for his continued support throughout the postseason.

“He’s been my rock since I’ve been here,” Rajon Rondo told The Undefeated. “A lot of inspiration. A lot of motivation. From the top on down, he’s somebody I look to from the stands and get my calmness from. He will tell me honestly to pick it up or that I’m doing great. He knows the game. I definitely need him in the building with me.”

Rajon Rondo’s brother became a postgame topic of discussion after he was removed from the playing facility for heckling Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook. The ejection came after Westbrook took issue with the comments and notified the security staff.

Regardless of the events that transpired in the Lakers’ Game 5 clincher over the Rockets, Rajon Rondo is grateful for his brother’s having been able to offer motivation throughout the series.

“He actually gave me a hell of a boost in Game 2 against the Rockets,” Rajon Rondo said. “I was tired as hell and I was on [Rockets star] James [Harden] guarding him in the fourth quarter. He was like, ‘Dig deep. Get through it.’ I needed that. I actually told him that he helped me get through the fourth in terms of my fatigue. It wasn’t time for that. I heard him in the crowd and I’m always looking for him at the start of the games.”

William Rondo has been able to be with his brother since the NBA began its return to the court, since his travel and concierge business is being used by the league.

The Lakers will now await the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers-Denver Nuggets playoff series, with Game 7 of that matchup set for Tuesday night.