As the Houston Rockets head towards another playoff exit in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers, they’re starting to really show their frustration.

In the fourth quarter, Russell Westbrook exchanged trash talk with Rajon Rondo’s brother, who was watching the game from the sidelines.

Westbrook took exception to Rondo’s brother waiving him goodbye LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/cgz2Ywq2MG — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 13, 2020

Russell Westbrook went at it with Rajon Rondo's brother on the sidelines. Security asked Rondo's brother to leave. (via @BenGolliver)pic.twitter.com/azn8LWxaDS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2020

At the start of the conference semifinals, the NBA began to allow players to invite their family members into the bubble site in Orlando, Fla.

Despite playing well statistically in this series, Westbrook struggled greatly in Game 5, as his entire team.

After losing Game 4 110-100, reports surfaced that there was a lot of yelling and shouting in the Rockets’ locker room after what had transpired.

With head coach Mike D’Antoni’s future with the team reportedly in question, the Rockets’ future doesn’t look nearly as bright as it did last summer.