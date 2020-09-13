- Video: Rajon Rondo’s Brother Talks Trash to Russell Westbrook, Who Angrily Goes Back After Him
- Video: LeBron James Laughs in Russell Westbrook’s Face After He Says He Should Be Doubled
- Video: Lakers Superstar LeBron James Mean Mugs, Proceeds to Talk Trash vs. Rockets
- Video: LeBron James Pulls Up to Lakers-Rockets Game With Tribute to Colin Kaepernick
- Derek Fisher Highlights Major Difference Between Him and LeBron James on Top of All-Time Playoff Wins List
- Report: Danuel House Jr. Expelled From Bubble After Having Unauthorized Guest in Room for ‘Multiple Hours’
- Lakers Superstar Anthony Davis Makes Bold Statement About Playing Center in Playoffs
- Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Explains Why He Has the ‘Cojones’ to Make Plays in the Clutch
- New LeBron 18 ‘Multi-Color’ Sneakers to Debut During NBA Finals
- Damian Lillard Releases Tribute Track Dedicated to Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant
Video: Rajon Rondo’s Brother Talks Trash to Russell Westbrook, Who Angrily Goes Back After Him
-
- Updated: September 13, 2020
As the Houston Rockets head towards another playoff exit in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers, they’re starting to really show their frustration.
In the fourth quarter, Russell Westbrook exchanged trash talk with Rajon Rondo’s brother, who was watching the game from the sidelines.
Westbrook took exception to Rondo’s brother waiving him goodbye LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/cgz2Ywq2MG
— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 13, 2020
Russell Westbrook went at it with Rajon Rondo's brother on the sidelines.
Security asked Rondo's brother to leave.
(via @BenGolliver)pic.twitter.com/azn8LWxaDS
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2020
At the start of the conference semifinals, the NBA began to allow players to invite their family members into the bubble site in Orlando, Fla.
Despite playing well statistically in this series, Westbrook struggled greatly in Game 5, as his entire team.
After losing Game 4 110-100, reports surfaced that there was a lot of yelling and shouting in the Rockets’ locker room after what had transpired.
With head coach Mike D’Antoni’s future with the team reportedly in question, the Rockets’ future doesn’t look nearly as bright as it did last summer.