Anthony Davis identifies Lakers’ ‘biggest problem right now’ as they continue to struggle

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to have problems staying above .500 this season, as they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday to drop to 13-13.

Superstar big man Anthony Davis feels that the squad’s biggest problem is simple, yet substantial.

AD: "Our biggest problem right now is consistency." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 10, 2021

L.A. was coming off a 117-102 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday which gave fans some hope that the team was about to turn the corner.

In the opening minutes against Memphis, the Lakers looked pretty strong, especially with their transition game.

But turnovers became a big problem for the rest of the contest, and their offense overall went south, resulting in a 108-95 setback.

Davis had 22 points and eight rebounds, but the Lakers needed a lot more from him.

LeBron James notched the 100th triple-double of his career, but he seemed like one of only a few Lakers players who were fully engaged.

After picking up his play for a sustained stretch of games, Russell Westbrook played poorly with six turnovers and just nine points on 3-of-9 shooting.

What made the loss even more unacceptable for L.A. was the fact that rising star Ja Morant wasn’t in uniform for the Grizzlies.

The Lakers won’t have time to lick their wounds, as they will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. It’s the same Thunder team that the Lakers blew huge leads against and lost to twice earlier in the season.