Los Angeles Lakers newcomer Dennis Schroder has been a tremendous addition to the team this season.

It appears the franchise will need to pay him the big bucks if it wants to keep him in the offseason, though.

“Multiple league executives who have overlapped with Schroder told B/R they believe the ball-handler is looking to be paid like a top-tier point guard, and his role in Los Angeles may not satisfy his interest in being the leading playmaker for a marquee franchise,” wrote Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

Schroder, 27, arrived to Los Angeles before the season in a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The veteran collected 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 boards per game during the 2020-21 campaign. He started in 62 games for the Lakers and averaged a career-high 32.1 minutes per contest.

While the Lakers tried to sign the guard to an extension earlier this year, they were reportedly denied by him. Still, Schroder has made it known that he wants be with the Lakers for a long time.

The Lakers are set to take on the Golden State Warriors in a play-in game on Wednesday. The Lakers concluded the regular season with a 42-30 record.