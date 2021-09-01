Lakers guard Rajon Rondo opens up on his beef with Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has seemingly squashed his beef with new teammate Russell Westbrook.

Rondo and Westbrook haven’t gotten along in their careers, but with Rondo signing with the Lakers this week, the two will now have to work together as teammates.

Rondo took the high road and talked about Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza when discussing what he’s looking forward to this season.

“Carmelo,” Rondo said, when asked who he’s excited to play with in Los Angeles. “Obviously, Russ, Trev (Ariza). I look forward to talking to Trev, learning his mind, his focus. … We’ve had a lot of great battles with a lot of these guys that’s now teammates. I’m looking forward to putting everything in the past and putting it together for the greater good of the team and winning a championship here.”

Westbrook and Rondo got into things last year when they faced off in a game between the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks.

Now, the two will pursue a championship with the Lakers and stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The two guards could be serious threats for Los Angeles now that they are working together instead of playing against each other.