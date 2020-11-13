One month after the Los Angeles Lakers won another NBA title, five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher spoke to Lakers Daily about seeing his old team back on top.

Along with reflecting on the Lakers winning their 17th title, Fisher also talked about which players on the roster reminded him of himself. Kenatavious Caldwell-Pope was one of the players, and the Lakers guard appreciated that compliment on Instagram.

Caldwell-Pope had a rough start to the 2019-20 NBA season as he struggled shooting the basketball. The veteran guard couldn’t seem to put it together and was heavily criticized by Lakers fans as a result.

Fortunately, the 27-year-old turned things around as the season progressed and became one of the team’s most reliable shooters. Caldwell-Pope never scored more than 20 points in the regular season but consistently hit big shots and earned the coaching staff’s respect.

Ironically enough, Caldwell-Pope finished the 2019-20 campaign with the best shooting percentages of his career. He shot remarkably well from the field at 46.7 percent and became one of the best 3-point shooters on the team at 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Along with his consistency during the regular season, Caldwell-Pope got it done in the playoffs as well with some clutch shots while shooting 37.8 from distance. Clutch shooting in the postseason is something he now shares with Fisher, who was always a dependable shooter in late-game situations for the Lakers.