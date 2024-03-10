Full conversation leaked from LeBron’s viral moment with Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis

LeBron James was a spectator during the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent match against the Milwaukee Bucks due to an ankle injury. While his team won, the talk of the town was the star sharing a candid moment with Lakers president Jeanie Buss and executive director of special projects Linda Rambis.

At one point in the game, James sat between Buss and Rambis and had a conversation with the ladies, who were later seen grabbing or touching his arms.

The four-time MVP seemingly approached them to greet “two of the most powerful women in sports” as the contest coincided with International Women’s Day.

FULL Conversation Between LeBron James, Jeanie Buss & Linda Rambis👀: LeBron: “Happy International Women’s Day” Buss & Rambis: “Thank you” Then, Bron said: "Y’all are two of the most powerful women in sports… Y’all deserve it.” pic.twitter.com/0uiM2NwieW — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) March 9, 2024

Buss and Rambis, who both serve the Lakers in executive roles, were present to watch the Purple and Gold overcome the Bucks.

Without James, D’Angelo Russell picked up the slack in the scoring department. The point guard poured in 21 of his season-high 44 points in the fourth quarter. His performance resulted in several players, including James, giving him his flowers.

Russell also added nine assists and nine 3-pointers and hit the game-winner with 5.2 seconds left.

Of course, the former All-Star had help from his teammates, including Anthony Davis, who registered 22 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Spencer Dinwiddie also justified coach Darvin Ham’s decision to put him on the floor late in the contest.

A midseason acquisition, Dinwiddie blocked Damian Lillard’s potential game-winning jumper, earning a 123-122 victory for Los Angeles.

The win likely thrilled Buss, Rambis and the rest of the front office, as it allowed the Lakers to leapfrog the Golden State Warriors for the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference standings. Furthermore, they are 2.5 games behind the sixth-place Sacramento Kings. So, securing an outright playoff berth instead of having to go through the play-in tournament is certainly still plausible.

It remains to be seen how long James will have to spend on the sideline. Per the Lakers’ injury report, the four-time champion is still questionable to play in Los Angeles’ Sunday night matchup versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Unfortunately, Davis is still uncertain to suit up because of a sore left shoulder.

If both stars are out, Lakers fans are likely hoping Russell will have an encore to give the team a good chance of putting together a win streak.