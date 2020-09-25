   Lakers coach Frank Vogel offers update on Anthony Davis' ankle injury suffered in Game 4 - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / Lakers coach Frank Vogel offers update on Anthony Davis’ ankle injury suffered in Game 4

Lakers coach Frank Vogel offers update on Anthony Davis’ ankle injury suffered in Game 4

Anthony Davis Lakers Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

In the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis went down with an ankle injury.

However, he remained in the game and helped his team close out a 114-108 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Afterward, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel gave a somewhat vague update on Davis’ condition.

After a somewhat weak Game 3 in which he had only two rebounds, the University of Kentucky product came out with a vengeance.

Davis was blistering hot to start Game 4, and he finished with 34 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field while hitting 13 of his 14 free throw attempts.

Fellow big man Dwight Howard was also a significant factor for the Purple and Gold.

He unexpectedly moved into the starting lineup and had a strong first quarter to power L.A. to an early advantage.

If Davis is unable to play in Game 5, the Nuggets will have a prime opportunity to get back into this series.