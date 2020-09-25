In the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis went down with an ankle injury.

However, he remained in the game and helped his team close out a 114-108 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Afterward, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel gave a somewhat vague update on Davis’ condition.

Frank Vogel says there is "always concern" with an ankle injury like Anthony Davis had, but they're going to see how he responds to treatment. He did not offer a specific diagnosis on it. — Playoff Faigen (@hmfaigen) September 25, 2020

After a somewhat weak Game 3 in which he had only two rebounds, the University of Kentucky product came out with a vengeance.

Davis was blistering hot to start Game 4, and he finished with 34 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field while hitting 13 of his 14 free throw attempts.

Fellow big man Dwight Howard was also a significant factor for the Purple and Gold.

He unexpectedly moved into the starting lineup and had a strong first quarter to power L.A. to an early advantage.

If Davis is unable to play in Game 5, the Nuggets will have a prime opportunity to get back into this series.