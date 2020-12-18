- Report: Montrezl Harrell had a difficult time adjusting to the Clippers’ hierarchical system
Frank Vogel handed ultimate disrespect NBA general managers in latest survey
- Updated: December 18, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers just won the 2020 championship under the tutelage of head coach Frank Vogel.
Yet, in the 2020-21 General Manager Survey by NBA.com, Vogel received absolutely no votes as the best coach in the NBA by general mangers.
Frank Vogel got zero votes as the best head coach in the league pic.twitter.com/g6qa0FySGn
— TV's Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 18, 2020
Vogel, 47, was hired by the Lakers in 2019.
Of course, he was tasked with morphing the Lakers into a contender after the franchise missed the playoffs in the 2018-19 season. Vogel also had to make the merging of superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James work to success.
Yet, Vogel had to deal with numerous, other unprecedented situations in his first year as the Lakers’ general.
The Lakers dealt with political drama in China, the death of the franchise legend Kobe Bryant and the coronavirus pandemic over the course of last season. Vogel served as a public voice during all of those events.
The veteran has earned high respect from his players. In addition, the league awarded him with the Western Conference Coach of the Month award for games played November and December.
Vogel has a career regular season coaching record of 356-310.