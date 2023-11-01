Lakers forward Rui Hachimura’s injury status takes worrisome turn with latest update

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will miss his second straight game on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

In a bit of a curious update, the 25-year-old is apparently in concussion protocol, while previously being listed as “doubtful” with a left eye contusion.

While Hachimura’s status against the Clippers is notable, the fact that he’s in concussion protocol may be more significant. Athletes who find themselves in concussion protocol often end up on the shelf for an unpredictable period of time depending on the situation.

Hachimura could be back in action soon, but his situation will be worth monitoring. The Lakers will certainly be careful with him as head injuries need to be taken seriously.

The former lottery pick suffered his eye injury during L.A.’s game against the Sacramento Kings. It may be worth noting that when Lakers coach Darvin Ham spoke about the injury before L.A.’s game against the Orlando Magic (which Hachimura missed), he described some symptoms that often accompany a concussion.

“I don’t recall exactly when it happened,” Ham said. “I remember him grabbing it, though. Obviously, waking up and sleeping on it, having a tough night sleeping, being sensitive to light which triggers headaches, we just thought it’d be best for him to sit this one out.”

With Hachimura among the players sidelined for the Lakers against the Clippers on Wednesday, the squad will have its depth tested. In three appearances this season, Hachimura has averaged 8.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest.

The fifth-year pro became a key part of L.A.’s rotation last season — particularly during the playoffs — and is expected to be an important ingredient for the squad again this season. His production will be missed for however long he’s unavailable.

Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jalen Hood-Schifino will also miss Wednesday’s game for the Lakers.

The Clippers have had tons of success against the Purple and Gold lately, winning 11 straight games against their in-town rivals.

The Lakers would certainly love to snap that streak on Wednesday, but they’ll obviously have some obstacles to climb in order to do so. Big games from LeBron James and Anthony Davis would go a long way toward giving the Lakers their first win over the Clippers since 2020.