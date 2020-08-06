   Lakers News: LeBron James to Miss Tonight's Game vs. Rockets With Sore Groin - Lakers Daily
Home / Team News / Lakers News: LeBron James to Miss Tonight’s Game vs. Rockets With Sore Groin

Lakers News: LeBron James to Miss Tonight’s Game vs. Rockets With Sore Groin

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night due to a sore right groin.

James, 35, had played in the Lakers’ four previous games since the NBA season resumed on July 30.

While Los Angeles clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, it has not played its best basketball in the Orlando, Fla. bubble. The Lakers are just 2-2 in the league’s restart.

James recently revealed that there may be some off-court issues plaguing the Lakers right now.

With the team so close to the playoffs, off-the-court turmoil coupled with James’ injury could be a disaster.

James has done just about everything you could ask for in his second season with the Lakers.

The 16-time All-Star is averaging 25.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game.

The Lakers are set to take on the Rockets without James at 9 p.m. EST.