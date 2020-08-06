- Lakers News: LeBron James to Miss Tonight’s Game vs. Rockets With Sore Groin
Lakers News: LeBron James to Miss Tonight’s Game vs. Rockets With Sore Groin
- Updated: August 6, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night due to a sore right groin.
LeBron James (sore right groin) is out tonight against Houston. Alex Caruso (left neck muscle spasms) is questionable.
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 6, 2020
James, 35, had played in the Lakers’ four previous games since the NBA season resumed on July 30.
While Los Angeles clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, it has not played its best basketball in the Orlando, Fla. bubble. The Lakers are just 2-2 in the league’s restart.
James recently revealed that there may be some off-court issues plaguing the Lakers right now.
With the team so close to the playoffs, off-the-court turmoil coupled with James’ injury could be a disaster.
James has done just about everything you could ask for in his second season with the Lakers.
The 16-time All-Star is averaging 25.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game.
The Lakers are set to take on the Rockets without James at 9 p.m. EST.