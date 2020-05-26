Video: Danny Green Says LeBron James Leading Lakers to Same Level as Kobe Bryant

The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten back to their winning ways this season, as they currently stand atop the Western Conference.

Lakers guard Danny Green had some high praise for his teammate LeBron James, who has been the driving force to the Lakers’ success.

Green talked about the differences in James’ game from when they were first teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers to now.

"I think LeBron is just smarter. He knows how to win… And now he's bringing this organization back to the level it was when Kobe was around."@DGreen_14 on the evolution of LeBron James. @GreenRoomInside pic.twitter.com/k6OYwCacES — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 26, 2020

“Knowing and seeing him from then to now, 10 years later, he definitely is bigger and stronger than he was then,” Green said on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.” “He’s more of a grown man. He still was in the prime time of his career when I was there in my rookie season. “He’s just smarter. He knows how to win. He’s a better pro. Not saying that he wasn’t then, he was just very good at beating people with his athleticism. And he’s still very athletic now, but he knows he doesn’t have to at this point. He’s smart enough to know his angles and choose his moments of when he needs to use it.

Green also touched upon the fact that James has gone on to win three championships and how it has helped change the Laker organization.

“And now he’s bringing this organization back to the level it was when Kobe [Bryant] was around,” Green said. “He’s definitely the same type of athlete but a smarter, better individual.”

Green isn’t wrong.

The Lakers had missed the playoffs in six consecutive seasons before this year. James has led Los Angeles to a 49-14 record this season.

The 16-time All-Star is averaging 25.7 points to go with a career-high 10.6 assists per game this season.

He’s showing no signs of slowing down as the Lakers continue their quest for the franchise’s 17th championship.