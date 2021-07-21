According to a recent report, the Los Angeles Lakers have discussed the possibility of packaging a few key players together in a potential sign-and-trade deal for Washington Wizards star point guard Russell Westbrook.

“There have also been talks about Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook being a potential candidate to move back home to Los Angeles in a sign-and-trade deal that could include free agent point guard Dennis Schroder, forward Kyle Kuzma and guard Talen Horton-Tucker, sources said,” wrote Marc J. Spears of the Undefeated.

The report likely comes as a major surprise to many fans, as a trade for Westbrook would presumably be one of the biggest deals of the offseason. A trio of Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis would be a force to be reckoned with.

Despite getting a great deal of criticism over the first couple of months of the 2020-21 season, Westbrook proved this past year that he is still one of the greatest point guards in the NBA. He averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in his career, posting 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game.

Westbrook could be the playmaker that the Lakers need. He is one of the best facilitators in the league, and the Lakers need a player to fill that role.

One interesting factor at play is the possibility of personalities clashing. Westbrook certainly has a big personality, and it would be fascinating to see how he would adapt to a locker room with two clear leaders. However, there is no dout that when players unite around a common goal, great things can be accomplished.

It will be interesting to monitor the report throughout the offseason.