Report: Dennis Schroder questionable Friday vs. Suns with latest ankle injury
- Updated: December 17, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers newcomer Dennis Schroder suffered a mild ankle sprain during Wednesday’s preseason contest against the Phoenix Suns.
Frank Vogel says Schroder has a “mild” left ankle sprain and time will tell if he will play in the preseason finale Friday https://t.co/21DXtB19iU
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 17, 2020
Schroder, 27, is in his first season with the Lakers. The Lakers acquired the veteran from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the offseason.
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly wanted his team to pry away Schroder from Oklahoma City. However, Lakers four-time MVP LeBron James got his wish as the Lakers picked up the hard-nosed guard.
The Lakers defeated the Suns, 112-107, on Wednesday. Schroder put up seven points, four rebounds and three assists in the victory.
Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma led the team with 23 points in 32 minutes of action. Rising star Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in with 18 points, five boards and two assists.
The Lakers are undefeated in the preseason.