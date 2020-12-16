The Los Angeles Lakers acquired guard Dennis Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason, but it seems they weren’t the only team interested in him.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly wanted the Bucks to fight to acquire Schroder this offseason.

“When Dennis Schroder was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, Antetokounmpo wanted reassurance from afar that even if the Bucks didn’t land the Oklahoma City Thunder guard, they had at least made a valiant effort,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Kevin Arnovitz wrote

Antetokounmpo signed a five-year, supermax extension with the Bucks on Tuesday.

While the Bucks did go out and make a huge trade for Jrue Holiday with the New Orleans Pelicans, Schroder would’ve made them even more dynamic.

However, the Lakers were able to grab Schroder to help overcome the losses of Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley this offseason.

The Lakers and Bucks may meet in the NBA Finals this season, and Schroder could be a key reason why the Lakers get there.