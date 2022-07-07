Lakers could have backup point guard in mind with latest free agent workout

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a number of free agent signings so far this summer, the most recent of which was center Thomas Bryant.

But by no means are they done finalizing their roster for the 2022-23 season.

Reportedly, they have worked out Darren Collison, a veteran point guard who is 34 years of age.

Sources: The Lakers had free agent point guard Darren Collision in for a workout Wednesday. Collision, 34, played in 3 games with the Lakers last season and has interest in playing in NBA this season. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) July 7, 2022

Collison has spent a number of years in the NBA as a solid point guard, mostly as a starter. He has career averages of 12.5 points, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

He is a very efficient shooter who boasts career numbers of 47.1 percent shooting from the field and 39.4 percent from 3-point range.

He took the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons off for personal religious reasons, only to briefly return this past season with the Lakers. During that time, he played in just three contests for the Purple and Gold and got little playing time while putting up minimal numbers.

L.A. is looking to pull off a blockbuster trade that would send out Russell Westbrook and land Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, but it appears the team is exploring contingency options, such as going after Buddy Hield or Eric Gordon.

Regardless of what happens on the trade front, the Lakers need much improved 3-point shooting. If Collison is even close to the player he was just a few years ago, he could help in that regard.