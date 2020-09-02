With two days left before the start of their second-round playoff series, the Los Angeles Lakers may finally see the return of one of their key veteran role players.

Head coach Frank Vogel announced that they are looking to have guard Rajon Rondo available for Game 1 and actually give him some run.

Rondo suffered a broken thumb in mid-July and has been sidelined since. Although he was cleared to return when the playoffs began, he has been unable to play due to back spasms.

The 14-year-veteran has seen his production decline greatly this season, but he’s still seen by many as an asset come postseason time.

Other than LeBron James, Rondo is the only other point guard and floor general the Lakers possess on their roster. When James is resting, the team’s offense is always at risk of becoming stagnant and going through a dry spell.

Rondo’s experience with the Boston Celtics early in his career, winning an NBA championship and coming extremely close to another one two years later, will be invaluable to the Lakers moving forward.