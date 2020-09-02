- Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Gives Huge Update on Return of Rajon Rondo for Round 2
- Alex Caruso Ranks Just Behind Giannis Antetokounmpo in Impressive Defensive Statistic
- Kyle Kuzma Has Perfect Response to News That Donovan Mitchell Will Sign Max Extension With Jazz
- Danny Green Addresses Being Criticized and Cyber-Bullied by Lakers Fans, Issues Strong Message to Haters
- Lakers Release Round 2 Schedule for 2020 NBA Playoffs
- Jared Dudley Reveals What LeBron James Really Said During Tense Meeting Following Bucks Boycott
- Jared Dudley Reveals Extra Rules in Bubble That Players Didn’t Know About
- LeBron James Sends Emphatic Message to Chris Paul After OKC Thunder Force Game 7
- Jacob Blake’s Father Sends Apologetic Message to LeBron James After Missing Phone Call
- Report: Frank Vogel Says Rajon Rondo ‘Looked Good’ in Practice, Gives Optimistic Update
Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Gives Huge Update on Return of Rajon Rondo for Round 2
-
- Updated: September 2, 2020
With two days left before the start of their second-round playoff series, the Los Angeles Lakers may finally see the return of one of their key veteran role players.
Head coach Frank Vogel announced that they are looking to have guard Rajon Rondo available for Game 1 and actually give him some run.
Frank Vogel on Rajon Rondo: "We're hoping to have him in uniform and in the rotation on Friday." #Lakeshow
— Laurantine (@LoJoMedia) September 2, 2020
Rondo suffered a broken thumb in mid-July and has been sidelined since. Although he was cleared to return when the playoffs began, he has been unable to play due to back spasms.
The 14-year-veteran has seen his production decline greatly this season, but he’s still seen by many as an asset come postseason time.
Other than LeBron James, Rondo is the only other point guard and floor general the Lakers possess on their roster. When James is resting, the team’s offense is always at risk of becoming stagnant and going through a dry spell.
Rondo’s experience with the Boston Celtics early in his career, winning an NBA championship and coming extremely close to another one two years later, will be invaluable to the Lakers moving forward.