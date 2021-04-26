The Los Angeles Lakers just lost back-to-back games against the Dallas Mavericks, and Lakers coach Phil Handy had some harsh words for the Mavs following the games.

Handy took to social media to condemn the Mavs for treating the wins as if they meant anything more than two regular season competitions.

Without a doubt, the Lakers have not been playing their best games as of late. That is due to the fact that they have been without their superstar duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Davis is now back on the court, but James is still rehabbing the ankle injury he suffered earlier this season.

In the first game against the Mavs, Davis showed an understandable amount of rust. In the second, he dropped 17 points in 28 minutes. Still, the Lakers lost that second game, 108-93.

While Handy is right that the games were just regular season outings, the Mavs certainly had reason to celebrate. With the wins, the Mavs are now just 1.5 games behind the Lakers for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

With Davis getting back up to speed and James’ own return getting closer, surely the Lakers will look to close the regular season out strongly so that they can celebrate another NBA title by the end of this season.