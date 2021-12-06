- Report: Staples Center signs officially coming down as Lakers’ and Clippers’ home arena undergoes massive change
Report: Staples Center signs officially coming down as Lakers' and Clippers' home arena undergoes massive change
- Updated: December 6, 2021
The Staples Center era is coming to an end soon. The longtime home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers will be known as Cypto.com Arena beginning later this month.
It looks like the visual process of the name change is underway.
This is certainly a tough sight to see for Lakers and Clippers fans, as Staples Center has become an iconic part of basketball in L.A. However, in due time, most folks will probably get used to the change.
In addition to the new name, the arena is undergoing a big renovation. The hope is that renovation will create an even better experience for fans at games.
Both the Lakers and Clippers are hoping to contend for the NBA title this season, but so far, the two teams are off to slow starts. Time will tell if either squad can turn things around.