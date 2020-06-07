Lakers Big Man Calls Idea of Being Restricted to Bubble ‘Slightly Concerning’

The 2019-20 NBA season will resume late next month, and there are still some details on the resumption that need to be worked out.

One set of details concerns whether players will be restricted to the “bubble” environment that will be created at Walt Disney World Resort, the site of the resumption.

Early reports said that players would be free to leave the bubble and enjoy the premises. However, more recent indications are that players won’t be allowed to leave.

Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee doesn’t like that idea very much.

“It was slightly concerning,” McGee said. “Just because I don’t think people are going to do that. We’re grown men, first of all. Luckily that’s not how it’s going to be if it happens.”

Staying confined may actually be in McGee’s best interest. He has asthma, a preexisting medical condition that experts say makes one more vulnerable to the severe effects of COVID-19.

However, it seems unlikely that McGee, or any of his teammates, will actually chafe at any restrictions imposed on them by the NBA.

The chances of any Lakers players having any real problems with league stipulations seem even more unlikely since the team is considered by many to be the favorite to win the NBA title.