Las Vegas Says Lakers Favorites to Win 2020 Championship Over Clippers and Bucks

The NBA is set to resume the 2019-20 season at the end of July.

According to oddsmakers, the Los Angeles Lakers have the best shot at winning the 2020 championship at Walt Disney World.

TEAM CAESARS FAN DUAL Los Angeles Lakers +200 +270 Milwaukee Bucks +275 +240 Los Angeles Clippers +325 +340 Houston Rockets +1500 +1200 Boston Celtics +1500 +2000 Toronto Raptors +1700 +2400 Denver Nuggets +2200 +2500 Miami Heat +4000 +2700 Philadelphia 76ers +2500 +2700 Utah Jazz +6000 +2900 Dallas Mavericks +3500 +3600 Brooklyn Nets +6000 +6000 Indiana Pacers +12500 +10000 Oklahoma City Thunder +6000 +10000 New Orleans Pelicans N/A +12000 Memphis Grizzlies +50000 +21000 Portland Trail Blazers +7500 +21000 San Antonio Spurs +100000 +21000 Orlando Magic +75000 +25000 Phoenix Suns +50000 +25000 Sacramento Kings +200000 +25000 Washington Wizards +100000 +25000

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 campaign back in March after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted the novel coronavirus.

Following Adam Silver’s momentous decision to pause the season, several other players from across the league also tested positive for the contagious virus. As a matter of fact, some members of the Lakers were on that list too.

While there was skepticism that the league would be able to continue the season due to the concerns of the pandemic, Silver and the league office found a way to set up a foundation for resumption.

Currently, the Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference.

Although the Milwaukee Bucks have the top record in the league, the Lakers easily beat them the weekend prior to the announcement of the suspension.

Four-time MVP LeBron James has been the catalyst for the Lakers’ success this season. He is putting up 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 boards per game.