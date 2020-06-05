   Las Vegas Says Lakers Favorites to Win 2020 Championship Over Clippers and Bucks - Lakers Daily
The NBA is set to resume the 2019-20 season at the end of July.

According to oddsmakers, the Los Angeles Lakers have the best shot at winning the 2020 championship at Walt Disney World.

TEAM CAESARS FAN DUAL
Los Angeles Lakers +200 +270
Milwaukee Bucks +275 +240
Los Angeles Clippers +325 +340
Houston Rockets +1500 +1200
Boston Celtics +1500 +2000
Toronto Raptors +1700 +2400
Denver Nuggets +2200 +2500
Miami Heat +4000 +2700
Philadelphia 76ers +2500 +2700
Utah Jazz +6000 +2900
Dallas Mavericks +3500 +3600
Brooklyn Nets +6000 +6000
Indiana Pacers +12500 +10000
Oklahoma City Thunder +6000 +10000
New Orleans Pelicans N/A +12000
Memphis Grizzlies +50000 +21000
Portland Trail Blazers +7500 +21000
San Antonio Spurs +100000 +21000
Orlando Magic +75000 +25000
Phoenix Suns +50000 +25000
Sacramento Kings +200000 +25000
Washington Wizards +100000 +25000

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 campaign back in March after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted the novel coronavirus.

Following Adam Silver’s momentous decision to pause the season, several other players from across the league also tested positive for the contagious virus. As a matter of fact, some members of the Lakers were on that list too.

While there was skepticism that the league would be able to continue the season due to the concerns of the pandemic, Silver and the league office found a way to set up a foundation for resumption.

Currently, the Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference.

Although the Milwaukee Bucks have the top record in the league, the Lakers easily beat them the weekend prior to the announcement of the suspension.

Four-time MVP LeBron James has been the catalyst for the Lakers’ success this season. He is putting up 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 boards per game.