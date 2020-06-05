- Las Vegas Says Lakers Favorites to Win 2020 Championship Over Clippers and Bucks
Las Vegas Says Lakers Favorites to Win 2020 Championship Over Clippers and Bucks
- Updated: June 5, 2020
The NBA is set to resume the 2019-20 season at the end of July.
According to oddsmakers, the Los Angeles Lakers have the best shot at winning the 2020 championship at Walt Disney World.
|TEAM
|CAESARS
|FAN DUAL
|Los Angeles Lakers
|+200
|+270
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+275
|+240
|Los Angeles Clippers
|+325
|+340
|Houston Rockets
|+1500
|+1200
|Boston Celtics
|+1500
|+2000
|Toronto Raptors
|+1700
|+2400
|Denver Nuggets
|+2200
|+2500
|Miami Heat
|+4000
|+2700
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+2500
|+2700
|Utah Jazz
|+6000
|+2900
|Dallas Mavericks
|+3500
|+3600
|Brooklyn Nets
|+6000
|+6000
|Indiana Pacers
|+12500
|+10000
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|+6000
|+10000
|New Orleans Pelicans
|N/A
|+12000
|Memphis Grizzlies
|+50000
|+21000
|Portland Trail Blazers
|+7500
|+21000
|San Antonio Spurs
|+100000
|+21000
|Orlando Magic
|+75000
|+25000
|Phoenix Suns
|+50000
|+25000
|Sacramento Kings
|+200000
|+25000
|Washington Wizards
|+100000
|+25000
The NBA suspended the 2019-20 campaign back in March after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted the novel coronavirus.
Following Adam Silver’s momentous decision to pause the season, several other players from across the league also tested positive for the contagious virus. As a matter of fact, some members of the Lakers were on that list too.
While there was skepticism that the league would be able to continue the season due to the concerns of the pandemic, Silver and the league office found a way to set up a foundation for resumption.
Currently, the Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference.
Although the Milwaukee Bucks have the top record in the league, the Lakers easily beat them the weekend prior to the announcement of the suspension.
Four-time MVP LeBron James has been the catalyst for the Lakers’ success this season. He is putting up 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 boards per game.