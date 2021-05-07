Thursday night was an ugly night for the Los Angeles Lakers, as they got blown out by the Los Angeles Clippers, 118-94, sans LeBron James, Dennis Schroder and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Superstar big man Anthony Davis left the game early due to a tweaked ankle and back spasms, but he feels optimistic about his chances of playing tomorrow against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Anthony Davis says the right ankle he tweaked is "fine, it wasn't bothering me." He says of the back spasms that held him out, he says he's feeling better and thinks he should be good to go tomorrow. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) May 7, 2021

The Lakers have been ravaged by injuries the past several weeks. Davis missed over two months with a strained calf and Achilles tendonosis, while James has apparently reaggravated a severely sprained ankle that caused him to miss nearly six weeks.

In addition, Schroder is expected to be out for several games due to being placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Tomorrow’s contest against the Blazers will carry serious playoff implications, as they are tied with the Lakers in the standings.

L.A. is currently sixth in the Western Conference and is desperately looking to avoid having to win the play-in tournament to participate in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.