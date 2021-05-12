- Lakers news: Anthony Davis to miss Wednesday’s game vs. Rockets with new injury
- Updated: May 12, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without both of their star players on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets.
LeBron James revealed that he is close to a return but won’t play tonight, and now Anthony Davis has been ruled out with a groin injury that he suffered in last night’s win over the New York Knicks.
Anthony Davis will also not play tonight against the Rockets after experiencing tightness in his groin last night, sources tell ESPN
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 12, 2021
Davis toughed out the injury on Tuesday to help lead the Lakers to a win in overtime, but Los Angeles is being cautious with its star against the lowly Rockets.
This season, Davis is averaging 21.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field.
The Lakers are currently the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, but they are just a game back of the No. 5-seeded Portland Trail Blazers.
They’d love to have James and Davis play the rest of the regular season to help avoid landing in the play-in tournament, but the Lakers are focused on defending their title.
As long as James and Davis are healthy to go in the playoffs, the Lakers will likely be considered one of the favorites in the West.