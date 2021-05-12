Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will not play against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

James had been expected to make his return to the lineup after missing last night’s win over the New York Knicks, but he shared on Twitter that he is “getting close” to a return.

Getting close but I won’t be in the lineup tonight but more importantly I will be there to put that CHAMPIONSHIP banner in the rafters at Staples Center in front of our fans!! #No17 💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 12, 2021

James returned from an ankle injury he suffered against the Atlanta Hawks in March, but he appeared in just two games before reaggravating the injury.

James has missed the Lakers’ past five games, and Wednesday’s matchup with Houston will be his sixth straight.

This season, James is averaging 25.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

The Lakers are currently the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, but they are just a game back of the No. 5-seeded Portland Trail Blazers.

If James is able to return this regular season it would be a huge boost for Los Angeles as it tries to avoid the league’s play-in tournament.