There has been a lot of concern about the health of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James lately.

However, according to fellow superstar Anthony Davis, the four-time MVP will “be fine.”

Anthony Davis asked about LeBron: “What I saw from LeBron today, he’ll be fine. Trust me. He’ll be fine." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 10, 2021

James suffered a severe high ankle sprain in late March against the Atlanta Hawks. As a result, he was forced to sit out until last week.

After appearing in two games and putting up underwhelming scoring numbers, he went out again due to soreness in the same ankle.

According to some people, including James himself, he likely won’t be 100 percent again, at least not anytime soon.

At the same time, by this point in the NBA season, no player is truly 100 percent.

In James’ absence, Davis has been holding down the fort after returning from a concerning injury himself. He had 36 points on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers, and he poured in 42 points in an impressive win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.