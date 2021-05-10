- Anthony Davis gives incredibly optimistic answer when asked about LeBron James’ health
- Report: LeBron James’ ankle is ‘not going to get a lot better’ anytime soon
- Report: Klutch Sports creating new division of representation for coaches and management
- Report: Anthony Davis buys insane mansion in Bel Air for $32 million
- LeBron James’ special shout-out to all the ‘loving, powerful, strong’ women out there on his favorite holiday
- Report: Lakers to be without key starter in pivotal matchup vs. Suns on Sunday
- Magic Johnson reflects on Russell Westbrook’s triple-double record: ‘This is something I couldn’t even do’
- Stephen Curry’s hilarious reaction to if league might enjoy Warriors and Lakers meeting in play-in tournament
- Shaquille O’Neal reacts to list that puts him on same level as LeBron James regarding Lakers impact: ‘Hell no’
- Isaiah Thomas suggests he could help Lakers following pivotal loss to Trail Blazers
Anthony Davis gives incredibly optimistic answer when asked about LeBron James’ health
-
- Updated: May 9, 2021
There has been a lot of concern about the health of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James lately.
However, according to fellow superstar Anthony Davis, the four-time MVP will “be fine.”
Anthony Davis asked about LeBron:
“What I saw from LeBron today, he’ll be fine. Trust me. He’ll be fine."
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 10, 2021
James suffered a severe high ankle sprain in late March against the Atlanta Hawks. As a result, he was forced to sit out until last week.
After appearing in two games and putting up underwhelming scoring numbers, he went out again due to soreness in the same ankle.
According to some people, including James himself, he likely won’t be 100 percent again, at least not anytime soon.
At the same time, by this point in the NBA season, no player is truly 100 percent.
In James’ absence, Davis has been holding down the fort after returning from a concerning injury himself. He had 36 points on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers, and he poured in 42 points in an impressive win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.