Lakers announce date for Pau Gasol’s jersey retirement

On the heels of big news that the Los Angeles Lakers and superstar LeBron James agreed to a contract extension, the storied franchise made another big announcement.

According to the team’s official Twitter page, the Lakers will retire Pau Gasol’s No. 16 jersey on March 7, 2023.

It’s an exciting moment for every member of the Lakers family, and Gasol will surely be in attendance with his family on the special night.

As Lakers fans know well, Gasol first joined the Lakers during the 2007-08 season. He went on to secure three All-Star selections and two NBA titles during his time with the franchise.

During his time with the Lakers, Gasol formed a very strong bond with late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Ever since Bryant’s tragic passing, Gasol has been a consistent presence for the Bryant family.

It won’t be a shock at all if members of the Bryant family are there on the night that Gasol’s jersey is retired.