- Pau Gasol speaks about naming his youngest daughter after Gianna Bryant and making Vanessa her godmother
- LeBron James, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade signed deal years ago to give retired NBA players free health care
- LeBron James makes it abundantly clear what he thinks of his recent 1-game suspension: ‘It’s some bulls–t’
- Pacers fans who got kicked out allegedly told LeBron James, ‘I hope Bronny dies in a car wreck’
- Malik Monk calls LeBron James the G.O.A.T. and Michael Jordan of our generation
- Video: Angry LeBron James forces trash-talking Pacers fans to be escorted out during Lakers game
- Dwight Howard bashes ESPN for not putting him and Rajon Rondo in same breath as Lakers Big 3
- Anthony Davis explains why he thought LeBron James being suspended vs. Knicks was ‘weird’
- Report: Lakers announce starting lineup vs. Knicks without LeBron James
- Enes Kanter claims LeBron James ‘literally walked right by me and did not say anything’ amidst recent beef
Pau Gasol speaks about naming his youngest daughter after Gianna Bryant and making Vanessa her godmother
-
- Updated: November 26, 2021
Last year, former Los Angeles Lakers big man Pau Gasol and his wife welcomed their first child into the world.
In honor of the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, Gasol and his wife decided to name their baby Elisabet Gianna Gasol. They also made Vanessa Bryant the godmother of the child.
Gasol recently spoke about those things and offered some insight into why they’re so meaningful.
“I think it was a way to have him and her present in our lives forever,” Gasol said. “It was just probably, for us, the biggest way that we could actually honor him and her into our lives, and now, having Vanessa as the godmother of our baby Ellie Gianna, that’s life. We’re a family. And we love each other. We’re gonna be there all the way. … We’re gonna be here always, through the good times and the bad times.”
Gasol played alongside Kobe Bryant for several years on the Lakers. The two players accomplished a lot as teammates, including winning two NBA titles.
It’s clear that Gasol still keeps the Bryant family very close to his heart. The basketball world came up with many beautiful tributes for the Bryant family in the aftermath of the tragic helicopter crash, but it seems like Gasol and his wife have found a way to honor the family in a way that will never be forgotten.
Kobe Bryant’s final season in the NBA came in the 2015-16 campaign. He spent his entire NBA career with the Lakers.