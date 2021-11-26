Pau Gasol speaks about naming his youngest daughter after Gianna Bryant and making Vanessa her godmother

Last year, former Los Angeles Lakers big man Pau Gasol and his wife welcomed their first child into the world.

In honor of the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, Gasol and his wife decided to name their baby Elisabet Gianna Gasol. They also made Vanessa Bryant the godmother of the child.

Gasol recently spoke about those things and offered some insight into why they’re so meaningful.

“I think it was a way to have him and her present in our lives forever,” Gasol said. “It was just probably, for us, the biggest way that we could actually honor him and her into our lives, and now, having Vanessa as the godmother of our baby Ellie Gianna, that’s life. We’re a family. And we love each other. We’re gonna be there all the way. … We’re gonna be here always, through the good times and the bad times.”

Gasol played alongside Kobe Bryant for several years on the Lakers. The two players accomplished a lot as teammates, including winning two NBA titles.

It’s clear that Gasol still keeps the Bryant family very close to his heart. The basketball world came up with many beautiful tributes for the Bryant family in the aftermath of the tragic helicopter crash, but it seems like Gasol and his wife have found a way to honor the family in a way that will never be forgotten.

Kobe Bryant’s final season in the NBA came in the 2015-16 campaign. He spent his entire NBA career with the Lakers.