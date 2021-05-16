- Andre Drummond’s NSFW reaction to LeBron James’ filthy alley-oop slam against Pacers
Andre Drummond’s NSFW reaction to LeBron James’ filthy alley-oop slam against Pacers
- Updated: May 16, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond offered a brief but blunt social media response to teammate LeBron James’ thundering dunk on Saturday.
Prior to joining the Lakers last month, Drummond had seen James deliver countless other dunks, with this particular slam being among the first since they’ve become teammates.
Drummond was added to the roster to help provide some talent to the Lakers’ front line, especially when James and Anthony Davis were out with injuries.
Those injuries sent the Lakers into a tailspin that has them trying to avoid being relegated to the NBA play-in portion of this year’s postseason on the final day of the regular season.
James’ dunk may not officially signify that the 18-year NBA veteran has fully regained his health, but the Lakers and Drummond hope that opponents during the upcoming playoffs utter similar words of awe.