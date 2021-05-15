LeBron James added another thundering dunk to his lengthy list in that category during the Los Angeles Lakers’ Saturday morning game against the Indiana Pacers.

James’ dunk came midway through the first quarter and was thrown down with a one-handed alley-oop slam from teammate Dennis Schroder.

The slam was a welcome sight for Lakers fans who have watched the 36-year-old James struggle to return from an ankle injury that has kept him off the court for much of the past two months.

The dunk also showed that James is getting into postseason mode as he and the Lakers get set to defend last year’s hard-fought title.

When those playoffs begin, the Lakers hope to avoid this year’s play-in format, though they’ll need some help in that area this weekend.