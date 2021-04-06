The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen to fifth place in the Western Conference, and they badly need some good health.

Luckily, big man Andre Drummond looks to be recovered from the toe injury he suffered last week.

Drummond was acquired off the buyout market about a week ago. He made his debut this past Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, but was forced to exit early in the second half.

It’s been reported that he was in great discomfort for days afterward.

Whenever he returns, Drummond’s rebounding, defense and overall activity can greatly help the Purple and Gold. He also has the ability to somewhat help the team offensively.

For his career, the 27-year-old has averages of 14.6 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

The Lakers are in the midst of a seven-game road trip. They have a contest against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. The team has already been without LeBron James (sprained ankle) and Anthony Davis (strained calf) for quite a while.