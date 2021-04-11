Even though the Los Angeles Lakers are extremely shorthanded, they still managed to build a sizable lead against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Perhaps the biggest reason why is the strong play of Andre Drummond, and on one play, he outmuscled the Nets’ LaMarcus Aldridge for an and-one, then taunted him.

Both Drummond and Aldridge were acquired by their respective teams from the buyout market. They have each made multiple NBA All-Star teams in the past.

Drummond’s contributions could not be more needed, as the Lakers are without superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well as multiple complementary players.

The team is currently in the midst of a seven-game road trip that will continue on Monday at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

When the Lakers return home on Thursday to face the Boston Celtics, fans will be allowed into Staples Center for the first time since last March.