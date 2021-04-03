- Report: Lakers announce when fans will be allowed back in Staples Center
- Updated: April 3, 2021
As a result of COVID-19 guidelines established by the state of California, the Los Angeles Lakers are planning on welcoming fans back to Staples Center beginnging on April 15 for their game against the Boston Celtics.
Lakers Statement Regarding State Guidelines for Indoor Arenas. pic.twitter.com/zzoJ4AQkie
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 2, 2021
Due to the problems in trying to get the highly contagious virus under control, the Lakers have played their games at Staples Center this season without fans in attendance.
However, with a drop in COVID-19 cases and the increasing number of people who have been vaccinated, the Lakers are poised to start getting back to normal.
The contest against the Celtics will be a renewal of one of the NBA’s legendary rivalries and will come one month prior to the end of the 2020-21 regular season. The Lakers are currently defending their league title from last season that was won within the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.